sopranos house 1

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

sopranos house 1

HBO

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Best SYFY shows
1
The 9 Best Syfy Shows Ever
Scott Pelly, Donald Trump
2
CBS News’ Scott Pelley Sends Bold Message About Donald Trump Lawsuit
Deidre Hall — 'Days of our Lives'
3
Deidre Hall Broke Hearts as Marlena Said Goodbye to John on ‘Days of our Lives’
Melissa Gilbert
4
‘Little House’ Star Melissa Gilbert Reveals ‘Terrible’ Family Loss
Jensen Ackles, Aimee Garcia, Jared Padalecki, Charles Malik Whitfield — 'Supernatural' Season 3 Episode 12
5
Aimee Garcia Looks Back on ‘Supernatural’ Guest Spot: ‘I Had the Best Time’