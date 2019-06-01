'BH90210': Vanessa Lachey Joins the Cast as Jason Priestley's Wife

Television personality Vanessa Lachey has joined the cast of the new Beverly Hills, 90210 series.

"My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!! I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley's wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90's! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin' out to this song!!!" Lachey tweeted.

The message included a video featuring a group photo of returning cast members Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty, with an image of Lachey popping up in the background, while the show's iconic theme song played in the background.

Fox confirmed Lachey will play Brandon Walsh's wife Camille, a powerful publicist on BH90210, which is scheduled to debut on Aug. 7. The original show ran 1990 to 2000.

Lachey, 38, is known for her work on First Wives Club, Dads, Top Chef Junior, Dancing with the Stars and Total Request Live.

