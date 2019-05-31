Sophie Turner Says Sansa's 'Game of Thrones' Ending Was 'Perfect'

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was "so happy" with Sansa's ending on the show.

The 23-year-old British actress discussed the HBO drama's series finale in an interview with Net-a-Porter's Porter Edit published Friday after playing Sansa Stark for eight seasons.

Sansa ended Game of Thrones as the new Queen in the North. Turner was pleased with Sansa's ending considering her character's many trials throughout the show.

"When I read that script, I was so happy — it feels like the most perfect ending for Sansa," the star said.

"Having gone through everything she has, it's the most positive outcome, and it feels right for her," she added. "She's so capable now, she'll be an incredible ruler in the North."

Season 8 also ended with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) being named king of the six kingdoms, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) leaving to explore beyond Westeros, and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) returning to the Night's Watch.

"Yes, the Starks really came out on top," Turner said. "It's like that line of Sansa's from season seven: 'The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.' I love that line. I had it tattooed on my arm long before we knew the ending."

Turner jokingly said she'd be open to reprise Sansa to fulfill fan hopes, such as a romance between Sansa and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

"Maybe we should do a season nine?" she said. "In 20 years, when I'm old and haggard and out of work, I'll definitely be up for a season nine."

Turner will next star in the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which opens in theaters June 7. She said the film has "very clear mental health undertones to it" as her character, Jean Grey, struggles with her powers.

"There's a loss of control over her mind and her powers, representative of schizophrenia, dissociative identity disorder, and addiction," the actress said.

Turner previously discussed her own mental health struggles in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in April. She said on the Phil in the Blanks podcast she used to think about suicide "a lot" when she was younger.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.