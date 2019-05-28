'Swamp Thing' Trailer: Abby Arcane's Investigation Puts Her in Danger (VIDEO)
A deadly virus spreads across a small town in Louisiana in the latest trailer for DC Universe's Swamp Thing.
The clip, released on Tuesday, follows character Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she arrives to investigate the seemingly swamp-born disease that is affecting adults and children.
Abby meets with fellow scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) and quickly stumbles upon a mystery that goes beyond the realm of science.
The towering Swamp Thing also appears as the powerful creature takes out a number of intruders.
Swamp Thing, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, hails from executive producers James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, and Michael Clear, the team behind horror films The Conjuring, It, and Annabelle. Wan is also the director of DC's Aquaman.
The horror series is set to premiere on the DC Universe streaming service on Friday. Jennifer Beals, Maria Sten, Will Patton, Virginia Madsen, and Derek Mears as Swamp Thing also star.
DC released on Twitter recently a new poster for the show that features Swamp Thing carrying a skeleton.
