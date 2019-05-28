'Blue's Clues & You' Reintroduces Old Favorites and a New Host (VIDEO)

Nick Jr. has released a teaser for its Blue's Clues reboot, which is scheduled to debut in November.

Blue's Clues & You mixes live-action with animation, and challenges pre-schoolers to solve problems.

The 70-second preview introduces enthusiastic, new host Josh Dela Cruz and shows him singing and dancing alongside the original show's puppy characters Blue and Magenta, as well as Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap, Shovel and Pail, Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper and Paprika.

The project was announced in 2018.

The original Blue's Clues series debuted in September 1996. New episodes aired through 2006. The show was first hosted by Steve Burns, then Donovan Patton.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.