Anna Kendrick to Star in 'Love Life' Anthology Series

Anna Kendrick has signed on to star in and executive produce a new anthology series titled Love Life that will appear on WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.

Love Life will follow the love story of a different protagonist each season with each episode detailing a different relationship.

Kendrick will be joined by executive producer Paul Feig who directed Kendrick in 2018 comedy-drama A Simple Favor.

The first season will contain 10, half-hour episodes. The series was created by Sam Boyd who is also directing. Lionsgate Television is producing with Jessie Henderson, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante also serving as executive producers.

The WarnerMedia streaming service, which will include HBO, will have a invite-only soft launch in 2019 before officially releasing in early 2020.

Kendrick, best known for starring in the Pitch Perfect series, is set to star in a new animated series on Facebook Watch alongside Zac Efron.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.