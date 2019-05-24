'Straight Up Steve Austin' Reality Series Coming to USA Network
USA Network has ordered a new reality series featuring professional wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin titled Straight Up Steve Austin.
The series, which will debut on Aug. 12 at 11 p.m. ET following USA Network's airing of WWE Raw, will feature the WWE Hall of Famer interviewing and sharing stories with a different celebrity every episode.
WWE Superstars The Miz & Maryse Talk 'Miz & Mrs' Ahead of Its Return
The 'It Couple' preview what's to come on their USA Network reality docuseries.
USA Network has ordered seven, half-hour episodes.
Singer Trace Adkins, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Igleslas, WWE's Becky Lynch, NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor Rob Riggle and Impractical Jokers star Sal Volcano, are set to be interviewed by Austin.
"In this unique interview format, there's no studio, no couch, and no cue cards -- just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun," USA Network said in a statement.
Chris Jericho on Why AEW Signing Was a Game-Changer Heading Into 'Double or Nothing'
The pro wrestler and Fozzy lead singer also talks about AEW's new TNT deal.
USA Network is the current home of WWE's Raw and Smackdown along with reality series Miz & Mrs. which follows WWE stars The Miz and his wife Maryse.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.