'Straight Up Steve Austin' Reality Series Coming to USA Network

USA Network has ordered a new reality series featuring professional wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin titled Straight Up Steve Austin.

The series, which will debut on Aug. 12 at 11 p.m. ET following USA Network's airing of WWE Raw, will feature the WWE Hall of Famer interviewing and sharing stories with a different celebrity every episode.

USA Network has ordered seven, half-hour episodes.

Singer Trace Adkins, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Igleslas, WWE's Becky Lynch, NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor Rob Riggle and Impractical Jokers star Sal Volcano, are set to be interviewed by Austin.

"In this unique interview format, there's no studio, no couch, and no cue cards -- just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun," USA Network said in a statement.

USA Network is the current home of WWE's Raw and Smackdown along with reality series Miz & Mrs. which follows WWE stars The Miz and his wife Maryse.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.