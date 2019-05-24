'Jeopardy!': James Holzhauer Nears $2 Million in Winnings With Tough Win
Reigning Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer extended his winning streak to 26 games as he nears a $2 million cash total.
Holzhauer faced stiff competition on Thursday as he trailed behind contestant Nate Scheffey during the first Jeopardy! round.
The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas recovered, however, and pulled ahead by $5,400 before heading into the final question.
Holzhauer and Scheffey both gave the correct response with Holzhauer winning the game by betting $20,908 to earn $52,108. He has now earned $1,991,135 over the course of his winning streak.
James Holzhauer continues his winning 'Jeopardy!' streak, bringing his earnings just shy of 2 million dollars pic.twitter.com/f0hjTTAOO3
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019
Holzhauer, if he wins on Friday and earns at least an additional $8,865, will then reach $2 million.
He only trails former contestant Ken Jennings who previously won 74 consecutive games of Jeopardy! and holds the record for most money earned during the regular-season play with $2,520,700.
Holzhauer is only the second contestant ever to reach $1 million in regular-season play. His top single game total equals $131,127 — a Jeopardy! record.
James is quickly approaching $2,000,000 in total winnings. Tune in #TodayOnJ! to see if he makes it! pic.twitter.com/lmLC5bElIi
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 24, 2019
