See the 'Fuller House' Cast Back in Production on Season 5 (PHOTOS)

The cast of Netflix's Fuller House has started production on the sitcom's upcoming fifth and final season.

"We're baaaaaack! Season 5 table read today and back to rehearsal next week! Woo hoo!! #fullhousefamily #season5 #fullerhouse #sogoodtobeback," star Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) said on Instagram Wednesday.

Sweetin posted a selfie of herself smiling and holding up a Fuller House script.

Other cast members who celebrated the start of production included Bob Saget (Danny) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy).

"Some people that I love and will be fun to hang out with for @FullerHouse," Saget said alongside a selfie of himself with Barber and Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.) from inside the Fuller House set.

"First table read of Season 5 — our last table read. As @scottweinger so aptly put it, it's like the first day of your Senior year. This one's gonna be bittersweet," Barber said, tagging star Scott Weinger (Steve) alongside a photo of a script.

Netflix renewed Fuller House for a fifth and final season in January. The series arrived on the streaming service in 2016 and acts as a sequel series to Full House. John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, and Soni Bringas also starred.

It remains unclear if Loughlin (Rebecca) will appear in the final season as the actress faces charges with her husband Mossimo Giannulli that they spent $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters' admissions to college.

The couple pleaded not guilty in April. They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.