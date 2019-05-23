Colin Donnell Thanks Fans After 'Chicago Med' Season 4 Finale Exit

Chicago Med star Colin Donnell is saying goodbye to the NBC series.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter Wednesday following his and Norma Kuhling's departures during the Season 4 finale.

Donnell played Dr. Connor Rhodes for four seasons. He thanked fans for tuning into his final episode.

"Thanks for watching everyone!! #ChicagoMedFinale," the star tweeted.

Donnell also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram of himself kissing his real-life wife, actress Patti Murin, on the Chicago Med set. Murin guest stars as Dr. Nina Shore on the show.

"1000% the greatest #bts show I've ever had. @pattimurin," Donnell captioned the post.

The Season 4 finale ended with Connor and Dr. Ava Bekker (Kuhling) parting on bad terms after Connor's father's death. Kuhling celebrated the finale by posting a video on Instagram Stories of herself dancing to the Ava Max song "Sweet but Psycho" and a photo of herself relaxing on a beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norma Kuhling (@normakuhling) on May 22, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT



Donnell had confirmed his impending departure from Chicago Med in a tweet in April.

"Sorry to say that this is true. I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing," the actor wrote.

"It's been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the @WolfEnt family," he added, referencing Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire and series creator Dick Wolf. "I know that there's great things coming in Season 5 and I can't wait to see what they are along with all you fans."

Chicago P.D. also aired its Season 6 finale Wednesday. The episode was Jon Seda's final episode as Det. Antonio Dawson.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.