Wilmer Valderrama Reacts to the 'NCIS' Season 16 Finale Surprise

[Warning: Spoilers for the NCIS Season 16 finale ahead.]

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama was feeling excited after a big surprise in the Season 16 finale.

The 39-year-old actor welcomed home Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo, on Twitter following the character's return during Tuesday's episode.

Valderrama shared a video of the moment where Ziva reappears and warns Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) he is in danger.

"This is not a drill everyone. Welcome home #Ziva," Valderrama captioned the post. "People... see you all season 17 #NCIS."

NCIS also posted a clip of Ziva's return.

De Pablo starred as Ziva in Seasons 4 through 11 and appeared as a guest in Seasons 3, 9 and 12. NCIS showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder said in a statement Tuesday Ziva will return in Season 17.

"This surprise moment is just the beginning," the pair said. "We are thrilled to share that Cote de Pablo will guest star in the NCIS Season 17 premiere this fall as Ziva's warning to Gibbs unfolds."

De Pablo previously said in April 2016 she left NCIS because the scripts were no longer good enough for Ziva. NCIS was renewed for a 17th season in April.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.