Greg Kinnear Joins Lisa Kudrow in Amazon's 'Good People' Pilot

Greg Kinnear is joining the cast of a new Amazon comedy pilot.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday the 55-year-old actor will star with Lisa Kudrow in Good People, a new series from Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings. Cummings will also have a role.

Good People centers on three generations of women working in the ombudsman's office of a college. The show explores the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with modern ethical views.

Kinnear will play Dr. Paul Keating, a charismatic and charming philosophy professor at Sacramento University. His unorthodox methods of tearing cause problems with ombudsmen Lynn Steele (Kudrow) and Hazel Miller (Cummings).

The Hollywood Reporter said Daniels and Cummings co-wrote the pilot, which Daniels will direct. Daniels, Cummings and Kudrow will co-executive produce.

Kinnear is known for the films As Good as It Gets, You've Got Mail and Little Miss Sunshine, and played Bill Shepherd on House of Cards. His directorial debut, Phil, opens in theaters in July.

Kudrow is best known for portraying Phoebe Buffay on Friends. She will executive produce a new season of the celebrity genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.