1

Todd & Julie Chrisley to Star in New TV Show While in Prison

2

Hallmark Puts a Fall Twist on a House Swap With ‘Notes of Autumn’

3

Sage Steele Says Barbara Walters Assaulted Her Backstage at ‘The View’

4

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Shallow Hal’ Body Double Says She Almost Died After Weight Loss Surgery

5

TV Crafter Carol Duvall Dies at 97