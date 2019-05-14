'Kids Say the Darndest Things': Tiffany Haddish to Host Reboot on ABC

Tiffany Haddish will host an ABC revival of Kids Say the Darndest Things.

The network confirmed in a press release Tuesday the 39-year-old actress will host and executive produce a new version of the comedy series.

The new Kids Say the Darndest Things will feature in-studio segments and taped pieces shown in front of a live studio audience. Each episode gives kids' perspectives on such topics as "Kids Rule," the rules of everything from sportsmanship to dating, and "Love Talk," where Haddish seeks romantic advice.

"I'm excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can't understand what they're saying on social media," Haddish said in a statement. "They're using too many abbreviations!"

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said Haddish was her top choice for host.

"When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list," she said. "Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for."

The original Kids Say the Darndest Things was hosted by Bill Cosby and had a three-season run on CBS from 1998 to 2000. The show is based on a feature from Ark Linkletter's radio show, House Party, and TV series, Ark Linkletter's House Party.

Haddish is known for starring in the 2017 movie Girls Trip. She plays Shannon "Shay-Shay" Berklin on the TBS series The Last O.G. and voices Tuca on the Netflix series Tuca & Bertie.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.