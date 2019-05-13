'The Biggest Loser' Will Return to TV on USA Network in 2020

USA Network has announced plans to reboot reality competition series The Biggest Loser and will premiere a new season in 2020.

The new, 10-episode Biggest Loser will feature a new team of experts as they help men and women lose weight and improve their overall well being while competing against each other.

The experts will include a trainer, chef and a life coach that will be announced at a later date.

"We're re-imagining The Biggest Loser for today's audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise's competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments," president, entertainment networks USA Network and Syfy Chris McCumber said in a statement.

The #BiggestLoser is BACK! Your favorite competition series is returning with a new look. Don't miss it, coming soon to @USA_Network ! Read more: https://t.co/mOxbNiiOrj pic.twitter.com/TXOwjg3QN4 — The Biggest Loser (@biggestlosernbc) May 13, 2019

The Biggest Loser will be the latest reality series on USA alongside Chrisley Knows Best, its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, WWE's Miz & Mrs. and Temptation Island.

The Biggest Loser ran for 17 seasons on NBC starting in 2004. The series featured trainer Jillian Michaels, trainer Bob Harper and host Alison Sweeney.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.