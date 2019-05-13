'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Trailer Teases the Final Battle for the Iron Throne (VIDEO)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5, "The Bells."]

Game of Thrones is giving fans a glimpse of its series finale.

The HBO series released a short trailer Sunday following Season 8, Episode 5, its penultimate episode.

The preview shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) walk the ruin of King's Landing following Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) attack.

The trailer ends with Dany's remaining Dothraki cheering and the queen emerging on a platform with her Unsullied arranged before her.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sunday's episode, "The Bells," showed Dany destroy King's Landing using her dragon Drogon's fire. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Gregor Clegane (Hafbor Julius Bjornsson), aka the Mountain, were among those to die during the battle.

Game of Thrones is in the midst of its eighth and final season. The show will air its final episode Sunday.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.