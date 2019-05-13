Scott Foley Addresses 'Whiskey Cavalier' Cancelation (VIDEO)

Scott Foley announced on Instagram Sunday that his ABC action-drama Whiskey Cavalier has been canceled after one season.

"We are so sad, but Whiskey Cavalier will not be coming back to ABC next season. It was a tough call for the network," Foley said in the post.

"Ultimately, they decided not to go with us. We wish them the best. I want to thank my cast and my crew for being amazing to work with. ... On to the next. Thank you guys. For those who watched, thanks for watching."

Deadline.com said the show's producers are trying to find another television or streaming home for the show — which co-starred The Walking Dead icon Lauren Cohan.

Thanks to all who watched and enjoyed and believed in our show. RIP #whiskeycavalier @ Prague https://t.co/XzQzP05RxP — scott foley (@scottkfoley) May 12, 2019

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.