'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Is Returning to Netflix With an Interactive Special

Netflix has announced plans to release an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special in 2020.

The project is set to bring back series stars Ellie Kemper (Kimmy), Tituss Burgess (Titus), Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline), and Carol Kane (Lillian) and serve as a proper ending to the comedy series, which had its final Season 4 episodes arrive on Netflix in January.

The interactive special will be similar in scope to Netflix's Black Mirror standalone film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to shape what was happening on-screen in a choose-you-own-adventure-style of format.

Bandersnatch, released in December, asks viewers to make yes or no choices that change the course of the plot. Viewers can make the choices by using a remote control, a mouse if Netflix is being accessed on a computer, or a video game controller if Netflix is being accessed on a video game console.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special is being executive produced by series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock along with Jeff Richmond, Sam Means and David Miner.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes," Fey said in a statement.

"I think it's a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series."

An all-new interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane is set to debut on Netflix in 2020! pic.twitter.com/sQJjOjNyjH — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 9, 2019

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.