'Watchmen' Teaser: Don Johnson, Regina King & More Prepare for Conflict (VIDEO)
HBO released a trailer for its new comic-book adaptation Watchmen on Wednesday.
"We are no one. We are everyone and we are invisible. Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Tick, tock," a man reminds his fellow masked cohorts in the 70-second preview.
"We convinced ourselves that they were gone, but they were just hibernating," Don Johnson, who plays Police Chief Judd in the series, tells a group of lawmen.
The rest of the clip shows characters — including those played by Regina King, Jean Smart and Jeremy Irons — preparing for battle.
Based on the graphic novels by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the superhero drama is slated to debut on the cable network this fall. It will co-star Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Mison, Louis Gossett Jr. and Frances Fisher.
A Watchmen film featuring Billy Crudup, Carla Gugino, Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Matthew Goode, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan was released in 2009.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.