Johnny Galecki Says Goodbye to 'The Big Bang Theory' Set (VIDEO)

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki was there to oversee the set's teardown.

The 44-year-old actor, who plays Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom, shared a video from set Tuesday ahead of the show's series finale.

The clip shows crew members dismantling the set where Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar filmed for 12 seasons.

"Breaking down the @bigbangtheory_cbs sets on Warner Bros Stage 25. Coincidental soundtrack apropos," Galecki captioned the video, which had a cover of the Beatles song "Help!" playing in the background.

Wil Wheaton, a guest star since Season 3, was among those to voice their sadness in the comments.

"But I don't want it to be over," the actor wrote.

The Big Bang Theory will air its series finale and a farewell special May 16. Galecki shared a photo in April from an emotional final table reading for the show.

"This morning was not an easy one. The final table reading for @bigbangtheory_cbs," he wrote. "So very said. So very grateful."

Galecki announced last week his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, is pregnant with their first child.

"Absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," he wrote. "There truly is love out there for all."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.