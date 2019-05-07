A Feeling of Home Final Photo Assets
Ricardo Hubbs
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson Shares Worrying Update About Season 2
2
Ask Matt: When TV Shows Sing Out, Future of ‘Doctor Who’ & More
3
Conner Floyd Joins ‘Days Of Our Lives’ as New Chad DiMera
4
Jensen Ackles Addresses ‘Supernatural’ Revival Possibility
5
HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Gives New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Update