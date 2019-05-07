'Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel Posts Tribute to Missandei (PHOTO)

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel is looking back on her "life-changing" role.

The 30-year-old British actress said in an Instagram post Tuesday it was one of her "greatest joys" to play Missandei of Naath on the HBO series.

"It's been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love," Emmanuel captioned a slideshow of stills from the show.

"She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward," she said. "Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list."

Emmanuel debuted as Missandei in Season 3 after Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) arrival in Astapor. The character became Dany's close friend and confidant and fell in love with the Unsullied captain Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson).

"@emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you... SO much. I've loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter," Emmanuel wrote to Clarke.

"@raleighritche.... Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn't know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against," the star told Anderson.

"Playing Missandei and Grey Worm's journey has been so special. I couldn't have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star," she added. "Also... we've been out in these streets together boiiii negotiating so much but always having each other's back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point."

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) had Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) execute Missandei during Sunday's episode after Euron took Missandei captive during his ambush near Dragonstone. Emmanuel thanked fans for their support during her time on the show.

"Thank you for all the love and support... It's been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky... #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #illbeseeingyou," she wrote.

Emmanuel discussed Missandei's death in an interview with Entertainment Weekly conducted prior to the episode, saying she thought it was "a fantastic scene."

"I've said in so many interviews that I don't mind if I die I'm just happy to be here and be a part of the show. But I just wanted it to be really cool and a moment that people remember," the star said.

"It's going to be really emotional and she's so brave in it and shows her strength and fearlessness even though she doesn't wield a sword," she teased. "She believes in her queen and believes in her cause. I'm so happy that she has that kind of exit."

Game of Thrones is in the midst of its eighth and final season. The series co-stars Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.