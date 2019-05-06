'Busy Tonight' Canceled at E! — Busy Philipps Plans to Shop It to a New Network

Busy Philipps says E! is cancelling her talk show, Busy Tonight.

The 39-year-old actress and television personality announced in an Instagram post Sunday the series will air its final episode on the network May 16.

Philipps shared a photo of herself posing on a balcony. She wore a long, floral-print dress with puffy sleeves.

"It's the perfect dress for both the Ren Fair AND to let you know my show Busy Tonight won't be returning to the E network after May 16," the star captioned the post.

"We have 8 more shows on E and then who knows what the future will bring," she said.

Philipps also addressed the cancellation in a series of videos on Instagram Stories, saying she plans to shop her show around.

"They decided not to pick it up," the actress confirmed. "Look, we're meeting with people and seeing if there's another place that makes sense for it to go ... We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make it."

"It's kind of wild because we've only been doing the show for a relatively short period of time ... In that time, I feel we've been able to accomplish so much creatively and I guess culturally and I think that we've had a real point of view," she added. "I'm so proud of all of the things we've been able to do and I feel the show is really successful in that way but I don't know what to say."

Busy Tonight premiered on E! in October. Celebrity guests have included Kim Kardashian, Camila Mendes, Padma Lakshmi, Daniel Radcliffe, Mandy Moore and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Philipps is known for playing Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks, Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek and Laurie Keller on Cougar Town.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.