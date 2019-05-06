'CBS This Morning' & 'CBS Evening News' Overhaul Anchors

Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson are set to exit CBS This Morning with O'Donnell moving onto CBS Evening News, the network announced on Monday.

Gayle King, who is remaining on CBS This Morning, will be joined by new co-hosts Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil starting on May 20.

O'Donnell will be the anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News starting this summer, replacing Jeff Glor. The program will move from New York to Washington D.C. in the fall. She will be the third solo female anchor of an evening newscast following ABC's Diane Sawyer and Katie Couric who hosted CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011.

Dickerson will be contributing to election specials and is moving to 60 Minutes. O'Donnell will also be the lead anchor of political events on CBS and will continue as a contributing correspondent on 60 Minutes.

"I think about the legacy, I think about the history of CBS News and it's incredibly humbling to accept this position," O'Donnell said on CBS This Morning. "I'm going to give this everything I've got."

"It's incredibly humbling to accept this position... I'm going to give this everything I've got." -- @NorahODonnell on being named Anchor and Managing Editor of the @CBSEveningNews pic.twitter.com/SbngGtbiM1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 6, 2019

The lineup changes at CBS come after Susan Zirinsky was named president of CBS News in January, taking the position in March.

