'Jeopardy!' Champ James Holzhauer Now Has Second-Longest Winning Streak Ever

Reigning Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer has won his 21st game, giving him the second longest winning record in the game show's history.

Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, won $80,615 on Thursday to bring his total to $1,608,627.

Where 8 'Jeopardy!' Legends Are Now (PHOTOS) With James Holzhauer putting the show back in the news, a look back at his winning predecessors.

His next game is on Friday.

Holzhauer trails only former contestant Ken Jennings who previously won 74 consecutive games of Jeopardy! and also holds the record for most money earned during regular-season play with $2,520,700.

Holzhauer is only the second contestant ever to reach $1 million in regular-season play. His top single game total equals $131,127, a Jeopardy! record.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek recently discussed his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, stating that he is doing "well."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.