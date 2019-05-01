Follow Up 'Surviving R. Kelly' With Lifetime's 'The Impact'

Broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien is to host a 2-hour special called Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, Lifetime announced.

The follow-up to the January docuseries Surviving R. Kelly is scheduled to air Saturday. It will include interviews with journalists, legal experts, mental health professionals and the representatives of non-profit organizations.

"In the days following the debut of Surviving R, Kelly on Lifetime, vital conversations erupted throughout the country," a press release said.

"Calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35 percent and #MuteRKelly activists were galvanized to protest for R. Kelly's record label to drop him."

The titular R&B singer was recently indicted on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving four victims over the course of a decade. He has denied any wrongdoing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.