'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to Air Live After Democratic Primary Debates
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air live following both nights of the first Democratic primary debates for the 2020 presidential election, CBS announced.
The debates are scheduled for June 26 and 27. The Late Show will be broadcast live at 11:35 p.m. ET on both nights.
Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon Unite Against Trump in Cold Open (VIDEO)
Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon appeared in a sketch taking jabs at their recent spats with the president.
It will mark the 20th and 21st time The Late Show has been shown live. Colbert last hosted a live episode in February following President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Colbert's guests for the live episodes will be announced at a later date.
Stephen Colbert & More Late-Night Hosts Applaud Students Tackling Gun Control
The mass shooting survivors are using their voices to push for gun reform.
The Democratic National Committee will host the debates for up to 20 candidates who register at least 1 percent support in three polls meeting designated criteria; or receive donations from at least 65,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.
A second debate is scheduled for July.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.