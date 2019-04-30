'Game of Thrones' Star Bella Ramsey Posts Lyanna Mormont Tribute (PHOTO)

Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey is paying tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont, on Instagram.

The 15-year-old British actress reflected in a post Tuesday following Lyanna's death during the Battle of Winterfell in "The Long Night," Episode 3 in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Lyanna died midway through the episode during an encounter with a giant wight in the courtyard at Winterfell. The young Lady of Bear Island managed to kill the giant by stabbing him in the eye with dragonglass before succumbing to her injuries.

Ramsey shared a slideshow of photos from set, including pictures with co-stars Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Joe Dempsie (Gendry), and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).

"I had a song in my head during the filming of episode three... Every Giant Will Fall by @rendcollective," the star captioned the post. "I'm overwhelmed by the response, thank you so much."

"'I will not hide underground. I pledged to fight for the North, and I will fight,'" she quoted Lyanna. "RIP Lyanna #gameofthrones #everygiantwillfall #lyannamormont."

Lyanna was initially meant to only appear in one scene in Game of Thrones but became a fan-favorite character. Ramsey voiced her gratitude in an interview with Vulture published Tuesday.

"I didn't even expect to be asked back for season eight, so I was very grateful for that," she said. "It sounds terrible, but I wanted her to die a great death. Or have a final scene of something really significant. I feel like the way she died was very fitting."

Ramsey recalled the excitement she felt after reading her death scene for the first time in the script.

"[I was] very, very, very excited. I did a little battle cry in my head. I wasn't allowed to tell anyone, so I had to keep all my excitement in my mind," she said.

Ramsey shared similar sentiments about her death scene and the episode as a whole in an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday.

"It was so intense! The tension of it all, your heart is pounding. It was insane. It was amazing. I really love Arya's bit, of course," she said, referencing how Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) delivered the killing blow to the Night King. "What's not to love, really? It's empowering."

Game of Thrones is in the midst of its eighth and final season on HBO. The series also stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, and Peter Dinklage.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.