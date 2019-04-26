'Dark': Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date, Releases Teaser (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving fans a first glimpse of Dark Season 2.

The streaming company shared a first trailer and a premiere date for the German-language series Friday.

Dark Season 1 followed the inhabitants of the fictional German town of Winden after two children disappear. The season ended with Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann) waking up in a post-apocalyptic future.

Jonas returns in the Season 2 trailer, which gives an eerie look at multiple timelines. Series creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese previously told IndieWire Season 2 will fill out the characters' complex family trees without rehashing old information.

"We've done our thinking, and the second season would put more light on other people in the character structures we haven't been through that much, while not losing some of the ones that you kind of came closer to. But also introducing new ones, while maybe killing some other ones," the pair said.

Dark Season 2 premieres June 21 on Netflix.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.