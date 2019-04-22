'Saved By the Bell' Reunion Spurs Revival Talk From Fans (PHOTO)

Several former cast members of the 1990s teen sitcom Saved By the Bell reunited for dinner this weekend.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen and their spouses all got together on Saturday night.

"This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like..." Gosselaar captioned a group photo of the outing.

Berkley shared the same image on her account, writing: FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!#imsoexcited #buddybands #love #friends #family #life #magic."

Missing from the reunion were their one-time castmates Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies. The show initially ran 1989 to 1993.

View this post on Instagram This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like... A post shared by Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@mpgosselaar) on Apr 20, 2019 at 9:53pm PDT

See what fans are saying below:

You sit down to dinner. You peruse the menu. You order a glass of wine. You look over and realize THE CAST OF SAVED BY THE BELL IS HERE AND THEY REALLY ARE FRIENDS FOREVER AND 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EGhKWUOSw3 — Sasha Perl-Raver (@sashaperlraver) April 21, 2019

MY HEART ❤️😭 they need a saved by the bell reunion please https://t.co/MBFUZBXVNz — LYN 🤙🏼 (@lynsambrano) April 21, 2019

Reunion show...on a Saturday morning, just like back in the day. Do it! We need it! Saturday mornings in high schools started with Saved By The Bell. — Horran Cameron (@HorranCameron) April 21, 2019

So when does the Saved By The Bell reunion show happen? Netflix, Hulu? — Kevin Mielke (@KevinM_Mielke) April 21, 2019

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.