'Saved By the Bell' Reunion Spurs Revival Talk From Fans (PHOTO)
Several former cast members of the 1990s teen sitcom Saved By the Bell reunited for dinner this weekend.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen and their spouses all got together on Saturday night.
"This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like..." Gosselaar captioned a group photo of the outing.
Berkley shared the same image on her account, writing: FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!#imsoexcited #buddybands #love #friends #family #life #magic."
Missing from the reunion were their one-time castmates Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies. The show initially ran 1989 to 1993.
See what fans are saying below:
You sit down to dinner. You peruse the menu. You order a glass of wine. You look over and realize THE CAST OF SAVED BY THE BELL IS HERE AND THEY REALLY ARE FRIENDS FOREVER AND 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EGhKWUOSw3
— Sasha Perl-Raver (@sashaperlraver) April 21, 2019
MY HEART ❤️😭 they need a saved by the bell reunion please https://t.co/MBFUZBXVNz
— LYN 🤙🏼 (@lynsambrano) April 21, 2019
Reunion show...on a Saturday morning, just like back in the day. Do it! We need it! Saturday mornings in high schools started with Saved By The Bell.
— Horran Cameron (@HorranCameron) April 21, 2019
So when does the Saved By The Bell reunion show happen? Netflix, Hulu?
— Kevin Mielke (@KevinM_Mielke) April 21, 2019
