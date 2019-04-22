'Saved By the Bell' Reunion Spurs Revival Talk From Fans (PHOTO)

Several former cast members of the 1990s teen sitcom Saved By the Bell reunited for dinner this weekend.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen and their spouses all got together on Saturday night.

"This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like..." Gosselaar captioned a group photo of the outing.

Berkley shared the same image on her account, writing: FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!#imsoexcited #buddybands #love #friends #family #life #magic."

Missing from the reunion were their one-time castmates Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies. The show initially ran 1989 to 1993.

 

This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like...

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.