Pablo Schreiber to Star in Showtime's 'Halo' Series as Master Chief

American Gods actor Pablo Schreiber has signed on to star in Showtime's adaptation of the Halo video game franchise.

"It's time to suit up! @schreiber_pablo has been enlisted as Master Chief. He'll play the iconic Spartan super soldier and humanity's last hope against the alien Covenant in our upcoming series, #Halo. #Showtime," the cable network tweeted Wednesday.

It’s time to suit up!@schreiber_pablo has been enlisted as Master Chief. He’ll play the iconic Spartan super soldier and humanity’s last hope against the alien Covenant in our upcoming series, #Halo. #Showtime pic.twitter.com/RP9W5bRV4q — Showtime (@Showtime) April 17, 2019

"This one is special! Huge thanx to @Showtime, @Amblin and #343i for trusting me with this iconic character. I can't wait to get to work on helping to bring this incredible world to life! Game. On," Schreiber wrote in his own post.

This one is special! Huge thanx to @Showtime, @Amblin and #343i for trusting me with this iconic character. I can’t wait to get to work on helping to bring this incredible world to life! Game. On. https://t.co/pqENMnJshW — Pablo Schreiber (@schreiber_pablo) April 17, 2019

The show was first announced last June.

Schreiber, 40, is also known for his roles in First Man and Skyscraper.

