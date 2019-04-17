Netflix Narrows Down 'The Witcher' & 'The Crown' Release Dates

Netflix has announced that the first season of its upcoming television adaptation of fantasy saga The Witcher will arrive in the fall.

Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos made the announcement on Wednesday during an earnings call, stating that The Witcher would debut during the company's fourth quarter, which runs from October to December.

Superman star Henry Cavill is set to portray main character Geralt of Rivia in the series, which is based on author Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling series of novels. The Witcher was also previously adapted into a popular video game series from developer CD Projekt Red.

Geralt is a hunter, known as a Witcher, who uses supernatural abilities to battle deadly monsters. The eight-episode series will follow Geralt as he comes into contact with a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dark secret.

Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, and Mimi Ndiweni are also set to star.

Netflix also announced that Season 3 of The Crown will be released in the second half of 2019 after July 1. No exact release dates for The Witcher and The Crown Season 3 were announced.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.