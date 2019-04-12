All of 'The Simpsons' Will Be Streaming on Disney+
The Walt Disney Company said Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home of The Simpsons starting this fall.
All 30 seasons of the cartoon comedy will be available when the subscription service officially launches on November 12. It will cost $6.99 a month.
Featuring the voice talents of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer, the show originally ran on the Fox television station.
Reruns have been streaming on Hulu.
A short video posted on the Disney Twitter feed features Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie Simpson embracing the Disney-Fox merger.
Welcome to the family, @TheSimpsons. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/OYAN1ziGsy
— Disney (@Disney) April 11, 2019
"Homer Simpson here, proud addition to the Disney family and soon appearing on Disney+. I, for one, salute our new corporate overlords. Now, family, put on the mouse ears," the animated patriarch says as he and his family pull out sets of Mickey Mouse ears. "You only get one chance to make a first impression."
Marge attempts to put her ears on her tall, blue hairdo, but they spring off and fly into the air.
An elephant's trunk blast can be heard from above, and Dumbo falls out of the sky onto Homer. The clip ends with baby Maggie flying into the scene on Tinker Bell-like fairy wings.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.