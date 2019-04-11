Kate McKinnon Cast as Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes in New Hulu Series

Kate McKinnon will play disgraced startup founder Elizabeth Holmes in a new Hulu limited series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday the 35-year-old actress will portray Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct company Theranos, in The Dropout.

The Dropout is based on an ABC News podcast of the same name. The series will revisit the fast rise and fall of Holmes and Theranos, which falsely claimed to have devised blood tests that only required small amounts of blood.

McKinnon will star in and executive produce the series. The Dropout podcast host Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson will co-executive produce with McKinnon.

Deadline said the series is expected to be between six and 10 episodes. The project is a collaboration between Fox Searchlight, ABC News and ABC Radio, corporate siblings at Disney, which owns a controlling 60 percent interest in Hulu.

The Dropout debuted as a podcast in January and was adapted as a two-hour documentary that aired on 20/20 in March. Holmes' story is also the subject of a new film starring Jennifer Lawrence.

McKinnon is known for starring on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She also played Dr. Jillian Holtzmann in the Ghostbusters reboot.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.