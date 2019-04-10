Winona Ryder, John Turturro Cast in Alternate-History 'The Plot Against America'

Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder and The Night Of alum John Turturro are set to star in the HBO limited series The Plot Against America.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs actress Zoe Kazan, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Anthony Boyle, and Boardwalk Empire veteran Morgan Spector have also joined the cast, Variety reported Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter said production began this week on the six-part alternate-history drama, which is based on Philip Roth's 2004 novel of the same name.

The show is from the perspective of a working-class Jewish family witnessing the political rise of aviator Charles Lindbergh, who ultimately defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 U.S. presidential election.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.