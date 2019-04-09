TLC's '90 Day Fiancé' Gets a New Spinoff With 'The Family Chantel'

TLC has announced a new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff that will follow the lives of stars Chantel and Pedro Jimeno, titled The Family Chantel.

Chantel and Pedro were first featured on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 and are set to appear on the fourth season of spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which arrives on TLC on April 28.

The Family Chantel, which will premiere on TLC in July, will also feature Chantel's parents Karen and Thomas and siblings River and Winter along with Pedro's mother Lidia and sister Nicole.

TLC released on Instagram Monday promotional photos of Chantel and Pedro along with other family members. "Things are about to get a lot more stupider! A new #90DayFiance spinoff #TheFamilyChantel is coming to you Monday nights this July!!" the network said.

"This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night," president and general manager of TLC Howard Lee said in a statement.

"Our fans can't get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye," he continued.

90 Day Fiancé follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa while Happily Ever After gives updates on the couples from the reality series.

