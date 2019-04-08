Ryan Reynolds' 'Personal Trauma' Inspires New ABC Game Show 'Don't'

Ryan Reynolds is executive producing a new family game show, titled Don't, which has been ordered by ABC for multiple episodes.

Don't will feature a family of four each episode who will compete in a number of challenges, both physical and mental. Each challenge will also task the family with one rule including don't scream, don't forget and don't laugh, among others.

Families will be rewarded for each successful challenge and will lose a family member for each challenge they fail until there is only one left who will have to compete on their own.

Reynolds will executive produce the show, alongside David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, and George Dewey.

ABC cruelly canceled Two Guys, A Girl & a Pizza Place 18 years ago. ‘DON’T’ is so good, it‘ll fast become the 2nd best show ABC has ever produced. And ABC will worship me. And my sitcom will be back on the air. @TraylorHoward @NathanFillion and @RichardRuccolo, you’re on notice. https://t.co/YwIIjSMEgL — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 8, 2019

"All my life, the word 'don't' has tortured me," the actor said in a statement. "From 'don't curse' to 'don't play ball in the house' to 'don't eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days,' I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the new great ABC family show."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.