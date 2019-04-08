'American Idol': Bobby Bones to Replace Ryan Seacrest as Host Temporarily

UPI
ABC/Eric McCandless

Bobby Bones will fill in for American Idol host Ryan Seacrest during Monday's episode.

The 39-year-old radio personality confirmed in a tweet Monday he hosted the ABC reality competition as Seacrest recovered from an illness.

"Tonight! @mrBobbyBones hosts #AmericanIdol after Ryan Seacrest got sick during filming. Don't miss it!" the post reads.

'American Idol' vs. 'The Voice': Which Are You Watching This Season? (POLL)

'American Idol' vs. 'The Voice': Which Are You Watching This Season? (POLL)

It's a battle for music competition dominance.

People said Monday's episode will mark the first time in American Idol history Seacrest has handed over his hosting duties. The episode, which was filmed a few weeks ago, will feature round two of the all-star duets.

"I am not Ryan Seacrest," Bones said in a promo. "I am Bobby Bones. Sadly, Ryan is sick and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy, hope you get better."

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Bones said on his radio show last week Seacrest sent him a pair of shoes as a thank you for filling in as host.

"I think I did fine. I think I did pretty good," he said.

Bones served as a mentor during Sunday's episode of American Idol. The all-star duet rounds pair the contestants with singers including Ben Harper, Julia Michaels, Shaggy, Jason Mraz and Pat Benatar.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.