'American Idol': Bobby Bones to Replace Ryan Seacrest as Host Temporarily

Bobby Bones will fill in for American Idol host Ryan Seacrest during Monday's episode.

The 39-year-old radio personality confirmed in a tweet Monday he hosted the ABC reality competition as Seacrest recovered from an illness.

"Tonight! @mrBobbyBones hosts #AmericanIdol after Ryan Seacrest got sick during filming. Don't miss it!" the post reads.

People said Monday's episode will mark the first time in American Idol history Seacrest has handed over his hosting duties. The episode, which was filmed a few weeks ago, will feature round two of the all-star duets.

"I am not Ryan Seacrest," Bones said in a promo. "I am Bobby Bones. Sadly, Ryan is sick and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy, hope you get better."

Bones said on his radio show last week Seacrest sent him a pair of shoes as a thank you for filling in as host.

"I think I did fine. I think I did pretty good," he said.

Bones served as a mentor during Sunday's episode of American Idol. The all-star duet rounds pair the contestants with singers including Ben Harper, Julia Michaels, Shaggy, Jason Mraz and Pat Benatar.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.