'The Walking Dead': AMC Announces Third Series in the Universe

AMC has ordered a third series set in The Walking Dead universe.

On Monday, The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete announced they've co-created a new show in the TV franchise.

How Is 'The Walking Dead' Preparing for Danai Gurira's Exit? Season 9 may have just ended, but the show is looking ahead to how Michonne will leave in Season 10.

"I'm beyond excited to be a part of this new show set in The Walking Dead universe," Negrete said in a press release. "Writing and producing for the original series has been the job of a lifetime and I'm honored to be working with Scott and all the fine Dead folks at AMC in this new capacity."

AMC gave a 10-episode order to the untitled drama. The series will follow two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the zombie apocalypse.

Production begins in the summer in Virginia, with the new show to premiere in 2020. It is unknown if the series will feature any returning characters from The Walking Dead or the companion series Fear the Walking Dead.

"Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a 'Decade of Dead' on TV and over 15 years of Robert Kirkman's brilliant comic," Gimple said in the press release.

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in October 2010 and completed its ninth season in March. It was followed by the live after-show Talking Dead in 2011 and Fear the Walking Dead in 2015.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.