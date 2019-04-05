'Looking For Alaska' Casts 'Veep's Timothy Simons & 'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones

Veep alum Timothy Simons and This is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones have joined the cast of the Hulu series, Looking for Alaska.

The eight-part drama is based on John Green's novel of the same name.

Simons and Jones will co-star as The Eagle and Dr. Hyde, along with the previously announced Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth as Pudge and Alaska. The cast will also include Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton and Jordan Connor.

Production on the streaming series began this week.

"It is told through the eyes of teenager Miles 'Pudge' Halter, as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young, and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it," a synopsis said.

Sarah Adina Smith — whose credits include Hanna and Legion — will direct the pilot for the series.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.