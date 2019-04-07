'Avengers: Endgame' Stars to Take Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Cast members from the superhero ensemble movie Avengers: Endgame will appear throughout next week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Booked as guests on the late-night chat show are Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, Jeremy Renner and Don Cheadle, ABC said in a news release.

The movie, which follows 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, is set for theatrical release on April 26.

It takes place after the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) appears to have wiped out half of all existence, including several Avengers team members.

A clip released this week showed Iron Man (Downey Jr.) reuniting with Captain America (Chris Evans) for the first time since they battled each other in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Other members of the Avengers team spotted in the most recent Endgame preview are Thor (Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Black Widow (Johansson), Ant-Man (Rudd), Hawkeye (Renner), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Cheadle), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan.)

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.