Hannah Brown Is More Than a Beauty Queen in New 'Bachelorette' Promo (VIDEO)

Hannah Brown wants to prove that she's more than a beauty queen in a new promo for The Bachelorette Season 15.

The clip, released on Twitter Friday, features Brown walking through a forest as she dramatically rips apart a white gown and tosses aside a beauty queen sash.

Brown is surrounded by tall trees and a number of red roses as "You Don't Own Me" by Grace plays.

"Think you know her? Think again," the promo says. "She's here to find fierce love," the caption for the video reads.

The Bachelorette Season 15 is set to premiere on ABC on May 13.

Brown was named the next Bachelorette during the Season 23 finale of The Bachelor in March. She competed on the show which ended with Colton Underwood entering into a relationship with Cassie Randolph.

"I think love is supposed to be fun and so I want fun and I want adventures," Brown previously said about becoming the next Bachelorette. "I don't know where I'm going yet and so I love surprises but I want to have fun and go on some amazing adventures."

