Taylor Neumann
Comments

Dean Buscher/The CW

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
piddle osborne solving the wheel of fortune puzzle on 4/2/2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Librarian With Unique Name Misses $1 Million Win – Fans React
Dania Ramirez — 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit'
2
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Boss Explains Why Nikki Was Killed Off
Donald Trump
3
Fox News Criticized After Stock Ticker Removed During Trump Tariff Tumble
KArla Mosley on The Price is Right 4/07/2025
4
‘The Price Is Right’ Welcomes Back ‘Beyond The Gates’ Star Karla Mosley as Guest Model
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
5
‘Morning Joe’ Hit by Ratings Shocker, Plus MSNBC’s Real Viewership Revealed