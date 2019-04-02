A Jon-Arya Reunion & More Teased in New 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Promos (VIDEOS)

Game of Thrones will feature a long-awaited reunion between Jon Snow and Arya Stark in its final season.

The HBO series released two new teasers Monday featuring Jon (Kit Harington), Arya (Maisie Williams) and other characters in Season 8.

The promo "Survival" shows Jon standing in front of the heart tree in the godswood at Winterfell as Arya looks on. The pair, who grew up as half-siblings, haven't seen each other since Season 1.

"Think back to where we started. Now it's just us," Jon says in the clip. "Need to end this war."

Another promo, "Together," shows Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) urging people to fight together against the Night King and his army. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) can be seen in the background.

"We must fight together now. Or die," Tyrion says.

"Our enemy doesn't tire. Doesn't stop," Jon adds in another scene. "They're coming."

Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season April 14 on HBO. Turner likened the show's impending end to a "death in the family" in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar U.K.

"I'm just coming to terms with it right now, it's like a death in the family," the actress said. "I'm losing the character I've played so long."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.