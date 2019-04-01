Hallmark Movies Now Gives Subscribers All-New Content for the Month of April
Hallmark Movies Now, Crown Media Family Networks’ fast-growing subscription streaming service, is adding season three of Hallmark Channel’s first, original primetime series “Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove,” with new episodes every Friday, as well as 13 additional Hallmark movies, as it offers subscribers a fresh slate of programming during its “Love Ever After” event.
Highlights of debuts on Hallmark Movies Now throughout the month of April:
“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove” – Season Three
Stars: Victoria Rowell, Kristoff St. John
It's Christmas with the Chandlers but no one seems to have the Christmas spirit - except for Stephanie (Rowell), that is. Add to that, Stephanie's blooming romance with Lawrence (St. John) - who is torn between being with her and continuing his mission work - and Christmas seems to be taking a back seat. That is, until a group of kids at an orphanage helps the family to realize that there's more to Christmas than wrapping gifts and baking cookies.
Stars: Emma Rigby, Peter Porte
Angie (Rigby) works hard to run her uncle's events business while her cousin Candace takes the credit. When Angie takes a night off to have fun at the Christmasquerade Ball, the mask and gown allow her to let loose, and she quickly catches the eye of Nicholas (Porte), a wealthy local bachelor. But then Angie has to go before revealing her identity, leaving Nicholas searching for his mystery woman in this modern take on the classic fairytale.
Stars: Jessalyn Gilsig, Sergio Di Zio
Corrine’s (Gilsig) holiday season gets an unexpected dose of romance when the mysterious Harold (Di Zio) is hired at the music store where she works and begins to play matchmaker. Though Harold’s efforts open Corrine’s eyes to her childhood friend’s romantic potential, she questions his interest in her love life. Unbeknownst to Corrine, Harold is on a deadline from a higher power to fulfill this holiday fairytale by Christmas Eve! As the clock ticks down to Harold’s Christmas Eve deadline, Corrine must decide if she will open up to Christmas love.
Stars: Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass, Corbin Bernsen
Writer Leah (Combs) doesn't think she has a problem with conflict-- she just does everything in her power to avoid it, which results in her being somewhat of a doormat with little thought of her own happiness. When her boyfriend Edward (Randal Edwards) buys her a session in a conflict resolution class, Leah eventually discovers the importance of sticking up for yourself and finding the life -- and the people -- that make you happy.
Stars: Jess Macallan, Coby Ryan McLaughlin
Carrie (Macallan) dedicates her life to growing the company founded by her father, while her sister pursues her own passions. When it's discovered that ownership of the company will pass to whichever sister marries first, Carrie races to find a spouse by Christmas. After a series of wacky plans, she finds love in Dylan (McLaughlin), the lawyer who should be her enemy. But with Christmas approaching and the business at stake, will Carrie elope in time or will all of her hard-earned holiday work be for nothing?
Stars: Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin
Kate (Lilley), a workaholic lawyer, has three weeks to get a haunted bed and breakfast appraised and sold. The uncooperative manager claims a spirit (Beaudoin) who lives there will not approve. With Kate's possible promotion resting on accomplishing this task, she checks in and haggles with the aforesaid Christmas spirit, who suspiciously seems awfully solid for a ghost.
Stars: Jack Wagner, Emily Tennant, Josie Bissett, Sarah Grey, Cameron Bancroft
When former college sweethearts Olivia Parsons (Bissett) and Mick Turner (Wagner) are unexpectedly reunited the weekend of Olivia’s wedding, the former couple initially locks horns but as the events of the weekend unfold, Olivia and Mick find old feelings rising to the surface. Will the bride-to-be walk down the aisle as planned or will she decide to give her first love a second chance?
Stars: Catherine Bell, Chris Potter
Cassie Nightingale (Bell) has her hands full with only days to plan her stepson’s wedding on top of spearheading the silent auction Martha, the new mayor of Middleton, has roped her into organizing. When Audrey, a new arrival in town, wanders into her shop Cassie thinks she’s found the answer to her prayers – and a new friend – and hires her on the spot to work in the store. But Audrey is hiding a secret past and suspicions start to swirl around her when auction items go missing. Cassie must act fast to conjure up the truth and save the day before time runs out.
“Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground”
Stars: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson, Gregory Harrison, Keb’ Mo’
Featuring inspirational music by Grammy Winner Keb’Mo,’ “Signed Sealed Delivered: Higher Ground” begins in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, where local New Orleans handyman and blues singer-songwriter Gabe Recolte (Keb’ Mo’) was left homeless and broken hearted. The storm came right before he had a chance to express his love for club owner Hattie. As he is forced to evacuate and relocate, Gabe wrote a heartfelt letter to Hattie (Karen Holness). The POstables face unusual challenges in solving the postal mystery in post-Katrina New Orleans. Oliver (Mabius) grapples with his unexpressed feelings for Shane (Booth) while Norman (Gustafson) and Rita’s (Lowe) relationship continues to get stronger.
“Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again”
“The Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love"
Stars: Jack Wagner, Tara Wilson, Josie Bissett, Sarah Grey, Aren Buchholz
Mick Turner (Wagner) and Olivia Parsons (Bissett) were college sweethearts until he left the relationship to go on tour with his band. Now, years later, Mick needs a silent partner to help him revive his failing Willow Lake Inn and, unbeknownst to him, Olivia is moving to New England for that purpose. But when Mick learns that Olivia is coming, he misinterprets her intentions. He thinks she wants to rekindle their romance, and she’s planning on not-so-silently revamping his simple Inn into a premiere wedding resort. Will a bridezilla and her reluctant beau, who book the Willow Lake Inn for their perfect wedding, drive Mick and Olivia apart or finally bring them to the altar?
“Charlie & Me”
Stars: Jordy Benattar, Tom Bosley
Charlie Baker’s (Bosley) failing heart and ailing health would send many people into despair with the knowledge that their days are numbered. But not Charlie, who wastes no time with self-pity. There are still many things he wants to accomplish in regards to Casey (Benattar), his feisty 12-year-old granddaughter, and Jeffrey, Casey’s workaholic widowed father. It won’t be easy, but Charlie’s warmth, wit and wisdom might just rub off in this touching tale of death and life, grief and joy.
“Take Me Home: The John Denver Story”
Stars: Chad Lowe, Kristin Davis, Gerald McRaney
Biopic about the musical career and life of American singer-songwriter John Denver (Lowe).
New in April
Cedar Cove (Season 3) – New Episodes Every Friday
A Baby for Christmas
A Cinderella Christmas
Angels and Ornaments
Love's Complicated
Married by Christmas
The Spirit of Christmas
The Wedding March
The Good Witch's Wonder (Available 4/7/19) (Good Witch Movie #7)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground (Available 4/7/19) (Signed, Sealed, Delivered Movie #9)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again (Available 4/14/19) (Signed, Sealed, Delivered Movie #10)
Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love (Available 4/14/19)
Charlie & Me (Available 4/21/19)
Take Me Home: The John Denver Story (Available 4/21/19)
