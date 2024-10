1

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Steamed Over ‘Unfair’ Bonus Puzzle

2

Joy Behar Reveals Weirdly Strict Rules For Houseguests

3

‘Gold Rush’ Unleashes Stunning Season 15 Teaser: See Parker, Rick & Tony as Never Before

4

Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Ainsley McGregor Mysteries’ Is ‘More Mature’ Than Her Past Series

5

Jeff Bridges Teases Dan’s Need for Vengeance Moving Forward on ‘The Old Man’