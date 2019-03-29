30th GLAAD Media Awards: 'Queer Eye,' 'Vida' Win Big & More Winners

Queer Eye, and Vida were among the big winners at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards Thursday, during a night that championed the LGBT community and its artistic achievements in arts and cultures.

Fifteen of 27 GLAAD trophies were handed out on stage during the event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., with Netflix's Queer Eye winning for Outstanding Reality Program and Latinx series Vida beating out television heavyweights Modern Family, Schitt's Creek and Will & Grace in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

The feature film Love, Simon took home the Outstanding Film award, beating out blockbusters Crazy Rich Asians and Deadpool 2.

GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate said these recipients represent a new generation of LGBT creators, talent and storytellers raising the critical-achievement bar for their community.

"This year's award recipients not only represent stories that are moving the needle today, but are a reflection of just how far LGBTQ images in the media have evolved over the last 30 years," she said, referring to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community by its initialism.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were presented with the Vanguard Award for their LGBT allyship and for promoting LGBT acceptance.

A choked-up Beyonce thanked her "Uncle Johnny, the most fabulous gay man I've ever known" who she credited with helping to raise her and her sisters.

"He lived his truth and he was brave and unapologetic in a time when this country wasn't as accepting," she said. "And witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived."

She said she is hopeful his fight will help encourage young people to live more freely.

"LGBTQI rights are human rights," she said to cheers from the audience.

The event also honored Sean Hayes of Will & Grace fame with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Other winners from the night include The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset for Outstanding Video Game, HBO's Believer for Outstanding Documentary and Steven Universe for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming.

Ross Mathews hosted the event, which included special guests Allison Janney, Nico Santos, Jameela Jamil and others.

Rapper and singer Lizzo performed her hit song "Juice."

By Darryl Cote

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.