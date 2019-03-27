'Russian Doll' Star Charlie Barnett Joins 'You' Season 2 on Netflix

Charlie Barnett of Russian Doll fame has signed on to star in Season 2 of Netflix drama series, You.

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, describing how Barnett's character will be connected to You Season 2 star Victoria Pedretti.

#RussianDoll co-star @_CharlieBarnett has joined Season 2 of @YouNetflix! He'll play Gabe, best friend to Love —the show's new female lead played by Victoria Pedretti. pic.twitter.com/C9lQ6K2jOl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 27, 2019

Barnett portrayed Alan Zaveri on Russian Doll alongside Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov. The series debuted on Netflix in February.

You originally aired on Lifetime before it debuted on Netflix in December. The series follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he becomes obsessed with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The second season will follow Joe moving onto aspiring chef Love Quinn (Pedretti).

You was a hit series for Netflix, passing 40 million views on the service in January.

