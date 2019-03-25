Bette Midler & Judith Light Join the Cast of Netflix's 'The Politician'

Entertainer Bette Midler announced Sunday that she and actress Judith Light will appear in Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show, The Politician.

"#RyanMurphy gave the "Diva Update" last night...Yes, Judith Light and I have joined the fantastic cast of "The Politician" premiering on Netflix Sept 27. Great writing, great fun and great insight! See you on TV!!" Midler tweeted.

The show is a dark comedy starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

"Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, Calif., has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States," the streaming service said in a news release.

"But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image."

A singer, actress and comedian, Midler won a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway blockbuster, Hello Dolly!

Light is best known for her work on the TV shows One Life to Live, Who's the Boss?, Ugly Betty and Transparent. She is a double Tony winner for her performances in Other Desert Cities and The Assembled Parties.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.