'Captain Marvel' Stars Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Reteam in Netflix's 'Unicorn Store' (VIDEO)
Netflix has released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for Unicorn Store, a movie featuring Captain Marvel co-stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.
"A woman named Kit receives a mysterious invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams," said a message accompanying Friday's preview on YouTube.
The post also revealed Larson directed the movie, which is slated to debut on the streaming service April 5.
The video clip shows directionless Kit failing an art class and killing time at temp job before a colorful letter arrives, luring her to a store where she meets a salesman in a pink tuxedo (Jackson) who says he will help her get a unicorn once she proves she is worthy.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.